IN BRIEF: Boston votes to ban city use of facial recognition tech

Boston’s city council voted Wednesday to ban city government use of face surveillance technology, joining other U.S. municipalities that have recently passed similar prohibitions against the use of facial recognition systems.

The unanimous vote came after San Francisco became the first U.S. city to ban the governmental use of the technology last year and five other Massachusetts communities followed suit, including Cambridge.

