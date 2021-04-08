Fact Check-Tanzania’s government says John Magufuli died from heart disease; numerous other politicians around the world have died from COVID-19

Social media posts have claimed Tanzania’s late president John Magufuli is the only politician to die of COVID-19. This is not true: millions of people worldwide, including politicians, have died from the novel coronavirus; however, Magufuli is said to have died from heart disease.

The posts, uploaded to Facebook in early April, read: “Fun Fact: Not a single politician in the world has died from the rona…except the one who called it out #Tanzania” (here , here , here , here , here , here , here , here , here , here , here , here , here , here). This comment references Magufuli’s rejection of lockdowns and scepticism of COVID-19 vaccines. He also questioned the legitimacy of COVID-19 testing and had declared the pandemic over, reopening Tanzania’s economy (here , here).

The former leader’s death was announced on March 17; however, he had not been seen in public after Feb. 27. This lapse in time led to rumours – prior to his death – that suggested Magufuli had caught COVID-19 himself. Samia Suluhu Hassan, the former vice president and now president, has since said her predecessor died from heart disease that had plagued him for a decade (here).

While Magufuli’s death has not been connected to COVID-19, there have been more than 3 million deaths worldwide attributed to the disease – including of politicians (here). In a similar debunk from Sept. 2020 (here), Reuters highlighted several from the United States, such as former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain in July (here), South Dakota State Representative Bob Glanzer in April (here, here), and Louisiana State Representative Reggie Bagala, also in April (here). Congressman-elect Luke Letlow died on Dec. 30 (here).

Elsewhere, veteran Ukraine politician Gennady Kernes died with COVID-19 on Dec. 17 (here), four Malawian politicians on Jan. 12 (here), a Brazilian mayor on Jan. 13 (here), Columbia’s defence minister on Jan. 26 (here), a senior Tanzanian politician on Feb. 18 (here), a senator in Brazil on March 19 (here) and, most recently, the main opposition candidate in Congo Republic’s presidential election on March 23 (here).

VERDICT

False. Tanzania’s government has said John Magufuli died of heart disease, but more than 3 million people around the world have died from COVID-19 – including politicians.

