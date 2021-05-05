Fact Check-Out-of-context footage of Biden and his grandson at Beau Biden’s funeral

A TikTok clip viewed over 120,100 times isolates a moment in 2015 in which then-U.S. Vice President Joe Biden is hugging and kissing his grandson Robert Hunter Biden II at son Beau Biden’s funeral. The clip does not acknowledge the context of the scene: some users allege it portrays Biden acting inappropriately with the child while others question if the two of them are related. But full footage shows that he is comforting his grandson, who just had lost his father.

Comments include “Ummm no that definitely shows him doing some disturbing stuff to a lil boy look how possessive he is” and “What is actually wrong with him.”

The 15-second video ( vm.tiktok.com/ZMeVAQswC ) was published on TikTok by the account @starscree on April 29, and has since been made private. It can also be seen on Instagram here and Facebook here .

In the clip, Biden can be seen touching his grandson’s head, before pulling him toward him and appearing to kiss his cheek. He then pats Robert’s back. The TikTok video features a remixed version of the song “Promiscuous” by Nelly Furtado, although some subsequent iterations don’t include audio.

The original footage of the moment, taken on June 6, 2015, ( here ) gives us context (TikTok edit between timestamp 00:09 and 00:25). It shows Biden comforting Robert before entering St. Anthony of Padua church in Wilmington, Delaware, where the service for Beau Biden was held ( here ).

Robert’s mother and sister, Hallie and Natalie Biden, and his grandmother Jill Biden are also visible near him in the footage. Another photo of them together moments earlier can be seen here .

Beau Biden, the eldest son of Joe Biden, died on May 30, 2015 from brain cancer. He was 46 years old ( here ).

Reuters previously debunked posts with similar claims featuring a photo of Robert and Joe Biden at the funeral here , as well as another picture of them taken out of context here .

Missing context. Footage of Beau Biden’s funeral shows Joe Biden comforting his grandson Robert Biden, who had just lost his dad.

