Fact Check-The Militia Act of 1903 does not forbid legislation limiting the sale or possession of firearms

Posts on social media claim that the “Dick Act of 1902 … invalidates all so-called gun-control laws.” This claim is false. Also known as the Dick Act, the Militia Act in question, passed in 1903 not 1902, created two classes of militia within the United States: the organized militia, which consists of the National Guard, the Naval Militia and state defense forces, and the reserve militia, then comprised of all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 45 not currently serving in the military. Contrary to what the posts claim, there is nothing in this act to preclude subsequent legislation limiting the sale or possession of guns.

Named after Charles W. F. Dick, a U.S. congressman from Ohio, the Dick Act of 1903 (or H.R. 11,654) created “the foundation of the modern National Guard, with greater federal support for and control over state units,” as explained here by the Council on Foreign Relations.

Provided by the Library of Congress, the full text of the act is available here (a transcript can be seen here ). In summary, the act established two categories of militias: the “organized militia or the National Guard” which referred to “the regularly enlisted, organized, and uniformed militia,” and the “unorganed or reserve militia,” which referred to “every able-bodied citizen between eighteen and forty-five.”

The social media posts falsely claim the Dick Act created three classes of militias: “the National Guard of the State, Territory and District of Columbia, the unorganized militia, and the regular army.” The U.S. Army is not a militia, and the Dick Act does not define it as such.

William M. Donnelly, senior historian for the U.S. Army Center of Military History, told Reuters that the posts’ claim of the Dick Act “invalidat(ing) all so-called gun-control laws” is false, as “there is nothing in the Dick Act that would preclude subsequent legislation limiting the sale/possession of firearms.”

“The only mention of firearms in the act concerns the federal government supplying weapons to National Guard units,” Donnelly said. Further writing by Donnelly on the Dick Act and the history of the National Guard can be seen here .

In addition, the National Guard Bureau History Office confirmed to Reuters via email that historically, the Dick Act has never been interpreted to invalidate gun laws or prevent future legislation intended to restrict access to firearms.

VERDICT

False.

The Dick Act of 1903 created two classes of militias in the United States: the organized militia (the National Guard) and the reserve militia. Nothing in the act precludes subsequent laws limiting the sale or possession of guns.

