Fact Check-Altered image of Interstate 405 in Los Angeles

Photographs of the Interstate 405 in Los Angeles have been altered to give the appearance of increased traffic through the addition of lanes and cars.

Examples can be seen here and here .

The text on one post reads: “Until you’ve sat on the 405 in LA, you haven’t experienced “traffic”...”

Comments on the posts read: “So true! Been there done that! Took an hour to get home 15 minutes away!!”, “You couldnt pay me enough money to live there and have to commute daily in that mess.....” and “Glad dont live there couldnt stand all that traffic!!!”.

A reverse Google Image search of the photograph reveals the original, here . It is dated 1998 and features fewer lanes and more trees.

Although many cars are visible in the original, there are nowhere near as many as the photograph in the claim.

Reuters photographs of traffic on the 405 can be seen here and here .

Interstate 405 in Los Angeles is notorious for having congested traffic, as reported by local media here and here .

VERDICT

Altered. The original photograph showing Interstate 405 in Los Angeles has been altered to include more lanes and cars on the roads.

