Fact Check-The ADL did not designate ‘sneed’ as a hate symbol

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) did not add the term “sneed” to its hate symbols database. An image was digitally altered onto a screenshot of its website to make it seem as if the term, which had appeared on The Simpsons in the past as a joke, had been designated as a hate slogan by the ADL.

Examples of the image being shared on social media can be found (here) (here) and (here).

“The ADL is a joke,” one individual who shared the image on Facebook said (here).

“The ADL has been a joke, always. They're gullible and tricked by whatever dumb prank the internet pulls the wool over their eyes,” another social media user added on Twitter (here).

The image does not feature on the ADL website, which monitors extremist content, and Reuters confirmed with the ADL that the term and associated text had not been uploaded to its database (www.adl.org/hate-symbols).

The term “sneed” relates to a play on words of a store front name that features in an episode of The Simpsons ( here , here , here ).

The joke has become synonymous with online trolling and became popular on far-right image boards such as 4chan (here).

Reuters found that the doctored image had first circulated on 4chan before being shared on Facebook and Twitter.

“Alt-right/4chan internet trolls will do this from time to time – photoshop innocuous images as part of our Hate Symbols Database in order to show that the database can’t be taken seriously,” an ADL spokesperson told Reuters via email.

“They do this, in part, because they object to our inclusion of many symbols, slogans, and memes that they routinely use to express hate and extremism,” they added, such as Pepe the Frog (here), the Happy Merchant (here) and the okay symbol (here).

VERDICT

Altered. The ADL did not add the term “sneed” to its Hate Slogans Database. This image of its website was digitally altered and shared online.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .