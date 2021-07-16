Fact Check-Plane pierced with dozens of arrows is an art installation

A photo of an art exhibition showing a plane pierced with dozens of arrows has duped social media users into believing it is an authentic historical artefact.

One Facebook post captions the photo: “The anthropologists decided that the tribe was to remain ‘uncontacted’” (here). Another user expands on this in a comment, saying they believed the photo to show a plane that had been attacked by Brazil’s Kawahiva population, an indigenous tribe left uncontacted by the outside world.

“This plane was trying to find their settlement (that moves all the time),” the user said.

In fact, the photo shows a 2011 art installation called ‘Avion’. It was created by Los Carpinteros, a Cuban collective consisting of artistic duo Marco Antonio Castillo Valdes and Dagoberto Rodriguez Sanchez (here and here).

Speaking about their piece in 2012, the artists explained that it represented a literal “clash of cultures” in Brazil: the plane symbolising development; and the arrows, the indigenous communities (here).

“This situation could actually be happening in Brazil at a certain point,” Valdes said. Sanchez said: “It’s not a very weird circumstance, this happens very often because of a clash of cultures. The one that the airplane represents and the one that lives in the forest.”

VERDICT

Missing context. A photo of a plane studded with dozens of arrows is from an art exhibition. The piece represents a “clash of cultures” in Brazil.

