Fact Check-Alec Baldwin’s T-shirt altered to include anti-Trump message

A photo of actor Alec Baldwin has been edited to include a message against former U.S. president Donald Trump.

“You can’t buy happiness but you can convict Trump and that’s the same thing,” the altered black T-shirt reads.

Similar edits with the word “indict” instead of “convict” have been circulating online since at least Oct. 2017 ( here , here ).

Recent Facebook posts can be viewed here , here , here , here .

A reverse image search revealed the original photo portrays the actor with a plain black shirt. According to the description here, it was captured in New York City on Aug. 26, 2013 by Pacific Coast News.

Baldwin, who won an Emmy for playing Trump on Saturday Night Live, has been critical of the him in the past on social media ( here , bit.ly/2WpMrkh ) and interviews ( here , here ).

Reuters previously debunked a photo of George Clooney wearing a shirt that was edited to include the same message ( here ).

VERDICT

Altered. Original photo shows Baldwin with a plain black t-shirt, anti-Trump message was edited on.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here.