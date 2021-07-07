Fact Check-‘Stars and Stripes’ house was not painted in dispute over flying flag

Social media users are sharing a fabricated story about a United States marine who painted his house to look like the American flag after he was told by neighbors that he could not fly the flag in his yard. The image in the posts shows a house in Cambridge, Maryland painted red, white, and blue after the owner grew frustrated with the Cambridge Historic Preservation Commission, which sought to keep the house historically accurate.

Example posts making this claim can be seen here and here .

The text in the post reads: “Nice paint job! This Marine was told by his neighbors that he could not fly the American Flag in his yard all year long.. This is his response: Is this not one of the best “UP YOURS!”, you’ve ever seen? GO MARINES!!!”

The house in the photograph belongs to Branden Spear, who painted it after a dispute with the Cambridge Historic Preservation Commission about keeping the house historically accurate, as explained in a report by local news station WBOC here .

Spear’s story is also told in blogs here and here . In 2013, Snopes debunked the claim that the house was painted in a dispute over the right to fly the American flag, here .

Spear did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

A photo of the house was first posted on his Facebook page “Branden A. Spear Construction” here on Jan. 8, 2013.

A Florida man also painted the American flag on his house in June 2014 to protest a city citation here .

VERDICT

Miscaptioned. The photograph shows a house painted as the U.S. flag after its owner became frustrated with a historic preservation commission in Cambridge, Maryland.

