Fact Check-Fabricated photo and quote about abortion attributed to comedian Amy Schumer

Social media users have been sharing posts online that attribute a quote about abortion to comedian Amy Schumer. A graphic photo with Schumer’s face edited in is included in some of the posts. This claim is false, and the claim has been circulating since 2018.

Examples can be seen here and here (graphic warning). One post’s description reads: “If you watch her on anything just remember this. She is EVIL.”

The posts say, “Meet Chuck Schumer’s niece” and the quote reads: “Fetuses aren’t people and have no right, if you can’t get an abortion just get rid of it when its born.”

Reuters did not find any evidence that Schumer said this. It does not appear on her social media accounts twitter.com/amyschumer , www.facebook.com/AmySchumer and here or in a Google search here .

Amy Schumer’s representatives did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment. Schumer‘s publicist confirmed to the Associated Press in 2018 that the photo and the quote have both been fabricated (apnews.com/article/2442481221).

The original photograph which was edited to show Amy Schumer harming a child appears on the Facebook page, Instagram page and website of Canadian photographer Melissa Trotter here , here and here is a part of her “Baby Smash” photography series.

The photographs received backlash from users on Facebook, as seen here.. and here .

Trotter said on Twitter (here) that the photos were not about abortion, saying: “lol it's called Baby Smash. Nothing to do with abortion. Just switching the role of the babies and the cakes. Calm your triggered selves down please.”

Her work was featured in an article by Canadian television network CBC here .

Chuck Schumer and Amy Schumer are related, but not as uncle and niece. Chuck is Amy’s father’s first cousin, as mentioned here , here and here . This would make Chuck Schumer and Amy Schumer cousins.

VERDICT

False. The photo and quote about abortion attributed to comedian Amy Schumer has been fabricated.

