Fact Check-Apple has not banned Grindr from the App Store in the U.S.

Update June 23: Clarifying article’s headline and verdict to specify Grindr’s availability in the U.S. app store.

A recent update in guidelines by Apple states “hookup apps” that may include pornography or may facilitate prostitution will be rejected from the App Store. But the company has not banned the dating app Grindr from its store, a company spokesperson told Reuters.

Retweeted over 30,000 times, a tweet here this claim alongside other allegations that this article will clarify.

The tweet reads: “Apple banned Grindr from the App Store. Starting the day after tomorrow you won’t be able to buy and sell erotica on eBay. Texas just functionally banned strippers under 21 and abortion. We are descending into a Christian dystopia and y’all don’t want to see it. They won’t stop.” It has also been replicated on Facebook ( here, here, here).

GRINDR

The confusion about Apple allegedly banning LGBTQ+ oriented dating apps like Grindr and Scruff surged online after Apple released updated App Store Review Guidelines on June 7, as reported by AppleInsider here .

Among the changes, guideline 1.1.4 here that “hookup apps” will be rejected if they “include pornography” or are used “to facilitate prostitution.”

In an emailed statement to Reuters, a company spokesperson said that apps like Grindr and Scruff , which were referred to as casual dating apps, will not be rejected based on guideline 1.1.4, and that pornography apps have never been allowed on the App Store.

Grindr community guidelines specify here the display of nudity or explicit content is not allowed in public profiles, although the private exchange of this content is not banned. The company also states that: “Sexual or financial solicitation is unlawful and is completely prohibited.”

Grindr did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment but it told The Guardian that it did not anticipate being affected by Apple’s new guidelines ( here ).

As of June 15, both Grindr and Scruff were available for download in the U.S. App Store.

EBAY

The viral tweet also states that users “won’t be able to buy and sell erotica” on e-commerce platform eBay starting June 15. This is partly true.

In mid-May, the company announced to sellers that “items showing sexual activity, sexual content or sexually suggestive poses will no longer be allowed on eBay.com,” as reported by The Verge here and Mashable here.

The new policy can be seen on its website here.

This ban covers “adult magazines, nudist publications, or adult anime/manga that include sexually-explicit content, or nudity.” But magazines such as Playboy and other titles or books that “generally do not contain sexually explicit content” will be allowed.

According to the company, “nude art” products that “do not contain sexually suggestive poses or sexual acts” are also allowed. Another exception is the sale of sex toys, which “pre-approved sellers” will still be able to do.

An eBay spokesperson told Vice’s Motherboard here the decision was made based on “safety” and explained that, starting June 15, the platform would no longer have the category of “Adult Only” products.

TEXAS

It is true that the state of Texas “banned strippers under 21” and severely restricted abortion.

Bill SB 315, effective since May 24, restricted the age of those employed on the premises of a sexually oriented business ( here ), increasing the minimum age from 18 to 21.

On May 19, Texas Governor Republican Greg Abbott signed into law a "fetal heartbeat" abortion bill that bans the procedure after about six weeks of pregnancy ( here ).

The law, which will take effect in September if it is not stopped in court, bans abortion once the rhythmic contracting of fetal cardiac tissue can be detected, often at six weeks - sometimes before a woman realizes she is pregnant. The measure makes an exception for abortions in cases of medical emergencies.

A fetus that is viable outside the womb, at around 24 weeks into a pregnancy, is widely considered the threshold at which abortion can be prohibited in the United States.

In 2016, two-thirds of abortions occurred at eight weeks of pregnancy or earlier, according to reproductive health research organization the Guttmacher Institute ( here ).

VERDICT

Partly false. Apple’s new guidelines do not ban Grindr from the App Store in the U.S.. Starting June 15 magazines and adult publications that include sexually explicit content or nudity are not allowed on eBay. A new Texas bill signed into law in May prohibits minors of 21 working as strippers while another bans abortion after about six weeks.

