Fact Check-Twitter exchange between Ariana Grande and DJ Khaled is fake

Pop superstar Ariana Grande and music producer DJ Khaled did not get into a Twitter spat in which he said she wore too much makeup and she compared him to a crab cartoon character. Alleged screenshots of such tweets are not real.

According to the posts, DJ Khaled retweeted Grande’s selfie with the caption “Maybe it’s just me, but when I see a female with a cake of make up on… that shit be a no for me” (here).

The posts claim that Grande responded with a tweet saying “you’re just a no for me & everyone else in general,” along with a picture of a shirtless DJ Khaled juxtaposed with a shell-less Mr. Krabs from Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants” (here).

Grande tweeted the photo of herself with winged eyeliner on April 3, 2020, receiving over 473,000 likes and 46,000 retweets since then (here).

Reuters Fact Check could not find evidence of this alleged feud on either Ariana Grande or DJ Khaled’s Twitter feeds (twitter.com/ArianaGrande and twitter.com/djkhaled). There were also no reports of this purported virtual interaction by any major entertainment outlets, despite Grande being one of the biggest popstars in the world.

Notably, the alleged screenshots do not have timestamps next to the two celebrities’ handles, which indicates that they are not real.

False. Screenshots of an alleged Twitter feud between Ariana Grande and DJ Khaled are fake.

