Fact Check-Results of disputed Maricopa County, Arizona vote audit not yet released (as of July 2)

An audit of 2020 U.S. presidential election results in Maricopa County, Arizona, has not shown that former U.S. President Donald Trump won over 700,000 more votes than previously thought. The results of the audit have not yet been released as of this article’s publication. The audit itself, ordered by the Republican-controlled state Senate, has also been criticized by elected leaders and the Arizona Secretary of State, who says it will have no bearing on the official results. Maricopa County election results have already been certified on multiple occasions by hand-count and forensic audits, and several lawsuits undermining the results have not succeeded in changing the outcome in Arizona.

The posts ( here , here , here ) lay out what they claim are the findings of the audit: “The Maricopa County Audit Team’s Findings. Trump 2,373,838 - Remember, Trumps original vote count was 1,661,686. Trump’s “official” vote total represents a staggering reduction of 712,152. Biden total= 1,286,264. The original Biden vote total was 1,672,143. The audit discovered that Biden’s votes decreased by 385,879. […] the audit team found that the vote flipped by approximately 1.1 million votes. This means that over one-third of the vote was stolen by Democratic Party operatives.”

Captions include, “Trump won again” and “AND THE WINNER IS!!!!!!” (here).

President Joe Biden, a Democrat, flipped Arizona by a margin of just over 10,000 votes out of more than 3.3 million cast state-wide. Official presidential election results seen here and here show that Biden beat Trump in Arizona by 1,672,143 votes to 1,661,686. Biden also won in Maricopa County (where the capital Phoenix is located) by 1,040,774 votes to 995,665. As such, the figures in the social media posts for the official vote totals (Biden: 1,672,143; Trump: 1,661,686) are correct for both candidates.

In April, the state Senate ordered an audit of about 2.1 million ballots cast in Maricopa County, where about 62 percent of Arizona's population resides ( here , here ).

The results of the audit have yet to be released. Julie Fisher, Deputy Senate Liaison in Arizona and a spokesperson for the Arizona Audit, told Reuters via email on July 1, “The report and audit data have not been released.”

No results have been posted by the official website arizonaaudit.com/ or Twitter account here and there have been no media reports showing the results. The paper examination and counting finished on June 25, according to a post by the official Twitter account, seen here . As of this article’s publication, this was their latest tweet.

One post claims the results were received from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page (www.facebook.com/MCSOaz/),. However, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office told Reuters via email that it had not posted the results of the audit. Reuters found no posts with this data on the Facebook page.

Arizona’s election results have already been certified, and this review will not change them, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs's office has said (here).

Fifteen hand-count audits, including three in Maricopa County, were conducted for the 2020 General Election in Arizona (here), all of which found either no discrepancies or “discrepancies within the acceptable margin.” Maricopa County also conducted a forensic audit of ballot counting for the 2020 elections (here) where the election equipment and software passed tests performed by two independent firms (here).

Several lawsuits filed against the results and counting process of the 2020 presidential election in Arizona have failed to overturn Biden’s win in Arizona ( here , here ).

Reuters has previously debunked claims related to the Maricopa County audit and ballots here and here .

VERDICT

False. The results of the Maricopa County audit have not yet been released as of July 2, this article’s publication.

