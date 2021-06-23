Fact Check-Royal Ascot was a UK COVID-19 test pilot

Social media users have shared images of revellers at the Royal Ascot races as evidence that COVID-19 rules do not apply to elites. However, the event in southeast England was one of several test pilots approved by the government.

Videos of crowds singing ‘God Save the Queen’ without masks or social distancing were shared widely, with people expressing anger at the apparent double standard (here , here, here).

One post gained over 16,500 views with the caption: “Party time for the elitist rich…yet we're in some sort of lockdown?” (here), while another wrote: “I love the UK’s rules, if you are affluent or if you go to what is considered affluent events, COVID-19 can’t touch ya [sic] and the government rules and guidance don’t apply” (here).

The video, which appears to have been taken on a mobile phone, matches a Facebook live from the official Ascot Racecourse account on June 19 (here). Each clip shows attendees crowding around a bandstand and singing the national anthem (timestamp 40.50) while holding umbrellas in grey weather.

However, the posts fail to mention that Ascot was a test pilot event.

The government is conducting the Events Research Programme (ERP) to examine the risk of COVID-19 transmission from attendance at events and explore ways that people can socialise safely (here).

Previous examples of ERP events include a rave in Liverpool (here), the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium (here), the BRIT awards (here) and, most recently, a heavy metal music event in Leicestershire (here , here).

The races at Ascot were selected to participate in the testing programme’s second phase (here) with a capacity of 12,000 guests per day (here , here). Guests were required to give their contact details to NHS Test & Trace, provide evidence of negative PCR tests before attendance and show negative lateral flow tests on arrival (here). Upon meeting these requirements and once inside the event, attendees were told they would not be required to socially distance or wear masks, as part of the test (here).

Attendees who test positive before, during or after the event are required to self-isolate in accordance with government guidance (here).

VERDICT

Missing context. Videos of people singing at the Royal Ascot races do not show evidence of rule-breaking, but one of several pilot events approved by the government to examine COVID-19 transmission.

