Fact Check-Asymptomatic people can infect others with COVID-19  

Social media users have been sharing posts that question why healthy people are wearing face masks. The posts ignore studies showing that infected people can appear healthy, with no symptoms, and still infect others.

They all read: “I refuse to participate in a medical conspiracy that says wearing a mask is healthy and we all pretend healthy people are ill and can make us all sick.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website explains how COVID-19 spreads here . More on its mask guidelines can be found here .

Experts have said here , here and here that seemingly healthy people who have the virus can spread it to others.

Harvard Health writes on its website here that a person infected with COVID-19 may be contagious 48 hours before starting to experience symptoms. It also suggests that those without symptoms may be more likely to spread the virus as they are less likely to be isolating.

A CDC model here suggests that 59% of all transmission of the virus came from asymptomatic transmission, with 35% of those from presymptomatic individuals and 25% from those who never develop symptoms.

Studies here , here and here have found that face-coverings help curb the spread of COVID-19.

VERDICT

Missing context. Face mask help reduce the spread from asymptomatic individuals infected with the virus. Experts and studies have shown COVID-19 spreads via asymptomatic people too.

