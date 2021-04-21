Fact Check-‘Aztecs’ did not sacrifice their leaders to counter pandemics

Claims that the Aztecs or the Mexica sacrificed their own leaders have no basis, experts say. A popular allegation online says they did so in times of pandemic or famine, but there is no evidence that they sacrificed their leaders at all or that they immolated anyone in times of disease.

Most iterations of the claim read: “The tribes of the ancient Aztecs sacrificed their leaders to the gods in case of famine or pandemic. I’m not hinting at anything, just a beautiful custom.” Examples of posts making this claim can be seen on Facebook here and here Instagram here.

It is not clear if the meme is referring to the Aztecs or the Mexica. The Mexica, commonly called Aztecs, is the population that lived in Tlatelolco and Tenochtitlan (currently Mexico City) during the Late Postclassic period (1200-1521 CE). The term Aztecs on the other hand, can be properly used to talk more broadly about the general population that settled in the Basin of Mexico during the same period. ( here ). Further reading about this can be seen here here.

There is no historical evidence supporting the claim that Mesoamerican empires sacrificed their own leaders or that sacrifices more broadly were carried out to counter epidemics.

Contacted by Reuters, experts Guilhem Olivier, researcher and historian at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) ( here ), Diana Moreiras, a researcher of the Department of Anthropology at The University of British Columbia ( here ), David Carballo, specialist in Mesoamerican archaeology at Boston University ( here ), and Caroline Dodds Pennock, Senior Lecturer in International History at the University of Sheffield ( here ), all dismissed the veracity of this claim which has gained traction on social media over a year after the start of the global pandemic.

Olivier pointed out to the Nahuatl prayers dedicated to the god Tezcatlipoca ( here ) in times of epidemics, recorded by Fray Bernardino de Sahagún in the XVI century (see page 7 to 15 here ), which do not mention any sacrificial victim offerings.

More commonly ritual immolations of rulers occurred when they were war-captures, “but never in the hands of their own people,” he said.

Moreiras, who has studied samples of Mexica sacrificial victims and is an expert in Mesoamerican rituals including sacrifice, explained that the vast majority of these victims, made up of men, women and children, were most likely slaves, either obtained because of war, as gifts to the Mexica or from slave markets.

Through an oxygen isotopic analysis of human remains, she and her team found that the people selected for sacrifice belonged to diverse areas of Mesoamerica. ( here)

As explained by Science Magazine here , human sacrifice had an important role in Mesoamerican cultures, including the Mexica and the Maya, which “believed that human sacrifice nourished the gods.” In their cosmologies, “sacrificial victims earned a special, honored place in the afterlife.”

But the link to pandemics as what inspired the sacrifices made in these social media posts is historically unfounded.

The Mexica and the Aztecs did conduct sacrifices in the event of famines or environmental critical situations such as droughts ( here ).

During the great drought of 1454 CE, Moreiras said, ( here ), the Mexica immolated children as offerings to the god of rain and earth’s fertility, Tlaloc ( here ).

As another example, she pointed to the sacrificed individuals at the Templo R in Tlatelolco. “Children and adults were offered to the wind god, Ehecatl-Quetzalcoatl” ( here ), also in hopes of ending the drought and famine in the region.

VERDICT

False. Mesoamerican cultures did not sacrifice their own leaders. Experts say evidence shows most victims were slaves or war-spoil. They did perform sacrifices to reverse famine or droughts, but not in times of disease.

