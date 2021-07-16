Fact Check-Satirical headline about Cubans protesting due to climate change taken seriously

Posts with a fabricated CNN headline saying that climate change is the cause of mass protests in Cuba comes from the satirical publication The Babylon Bee.

Examples can be seen here and here . The text on one post reads: “If you have some historical knowledge and common sense, you'll see the agenda here. And if you still take CNN serious, it's a real problem.”

Some of the posts, like the one (here), include the Babylon Bee logo, but comments from users suggest that they believed it to be a genuine CNN article. Comments on the posts include: "Whaaaat????", "Most people in Hollywood still take CNN as gospel" and "CNN are all political HACKs and Morons".

The Babylon Bee describes itself (here) as “the world’s best satire site […] We write satire about Christian stuff, political stuff, and everyday life.” This satirical story about CNN, headlined “CNN Says Cuban Protests Likely Due To Climate Change”, can be seen here .

No such story exists on the CNN website here) or in any of its coverage of the Cuba protests (here).

Thousands of Cubans joined demonstrations throughout the country on July 11 to protest a deep economic crisis that has seen shortages of basic goods and power outages. They were also protesting against the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and curbs on civil liberties ( here ).

Reuters coverage of the protests can be seen here and here . The protests are the biggest in decades on the Communist-run island in the Caribbean.

Satire. The fabricated CNN headline that climate change caused protests in Cuba originated from a satirical publication, The Babylon Bee.

