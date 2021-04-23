Fact Check-Photo does not show Dutch police intervening at a bar that swerved COVID-19 rules

Claims that a widely shared photo shows customers at a Dutch bar outsmarting local police on COVID-19 rules are false. The image was captured in June 2020 and shows Special Enforcement Officers (BOAs), known as peace officers, reminding a waiter of social distancing guidelines.

The image has been shared hundreds of times on social media in Dutch (here), as well as thousands more times on English-language accounts (here , here). It shows two officers talking to a waiter next to an outside seating area. The accompanying caption reads: “A pub owner in the Netherlands sold his terrace chairs for €5, - each with 2 beers included. The people were sitting in their own chair and these pesky enforcers could do nothing. When they left, the guests donated the chair back to the pub.”

While the image was captured in June 2020, during the pandemic, it does not show the scene described in the caption. The photo was originally published in De Volkskrant, a Dutch newspaper, which was reporting on bars reopening after a period of lockdown (here). The picture is described by the newspaper as showing two BOAs speaking to a waiter at a bar in the city of Haarlem, reminding him that customers must be seated 1.5 metres apart.

Reuters could not find any evidence that the ruse involving the sale of seats occurred. This check will be updated if any supporting information later emerges.

VERDICT

False. The image was captured in 2020 and shows Dutch peace officers reminding a waiter of social distancing guidelines.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .