Fact Check-Map showing U.S. grocery stores vs. bars is misconstrued

A map showing more grocery stores than bars in the United States on social media is entertaining to some users but is missing context. The map was created with data from 2008 and is designed to show the “beer belly of America” and shows where one type of establishment outnumbers the other, rather than each colored dot representing a number of establishments of either type.

An example can be seen here . While the map features a small legend that reads “[Red dots are] more bars, [Yellow dots are] more grocery stores,” the post’s caption reads “Red = Bars, Yellow = Grocery stores.”

Several versions of this map have been circulating since 2010, with data collection beginning as early as 2008. The initial data that floatingsheep.org collected can be seen here . An article by The Washington Post based on America’s Beer Belly project was published in 2014 and can be seen here here . The map and data are also featured here and here .

What the map shows is where there are more grocery stores than bars, and vice versa It does not, as one post claims, represent a numerical value of bars or grocery stores (or one dot, one bar/grocery store).

Nathan Yau created the visual seen in all the posts (flowingdata.com/about-nathan). The data visualization blog describes the site as a “combination of highlighting others’ work, my own projects, and visualization guides.” According to the text on the site, the 2008 map only shows a binary comparison created from “a now-defunct Google Maps Directory and only represented references to bars and grocery stores”. Yau also created more detailed comparisons and maps that examine similar data for other countries and can be seen here .

According to the blog creator, “higher rates don’t necessarily point to higher volumes of drinking. You can look to drinking estimates from the World Health Organization.”

Missing context. This map was designed show the “beer belly of America” from 2008 data and shows locations where bars outnumber grocery stores and vice versa. Each dot does not represent a single store of either kind.

