Fact Check-Baton Rouge police not conducting serial killer investigation

There is no factual basis to social media claims of a serial killer in Baton Rouge, the Baton Rouge police department told Reuters.

The posts (here , here) allege, “Serial killer in Baton Rouge. Police say he bumps women’s cars and then when you pull over pulls a gun and tells you to get in his car. 3 women have been found in the Mississippi river.”

The day before many of these posts appeared, the trial began of a man accused of killing or attempting to kill several people in Baton Rouge in Louisiana in 2017 (here).

Sgt. Don Coppola Jr., a spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department, said via email that this is not true: “This has been a viral social media post with no factual basis.”

The body of Louisiana State University student Kori Gauthier was found in the Mississippi River on April 13 but police concluded there was “no criminal activity or foul play involved” (here , here).

In March 2021 police recovered the body of another woman, Raemel Richardson, from the Mississippi river, but detectives believe the woman was shot in the Baton Rouge area by her boyfriend who has since been arrested (here , here).

There were two active serial killers who killed several women in Baton Rouge in the 1990s and early 2000s (here , here , here).

VERDICT

False. Baton Rouge police said there is no factual basis to claims of a serial killer in Baton Rouge.

