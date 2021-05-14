Fact Check-The BBC didn’t alter the headline of a newspaper featured in its media review

The BBC did not “tamper” with the headline of a newspaper featured in its Scottish media review.

The false claim has spread across social media (here , here), in posts that compare two almost-identical front pages from Scottish newspaper The Herald.

The Herald was covering the results of the Scottish parliament elections, in which pro-independence parties won a majority.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the result meant she would push ahead with plans for a second independence referendum once the COVID-19 pandemic was over (here).

The posts compare two front pages from the newspaper side-by-side. The editions are identical aside from the headlines – one of which is “Landslide” and the other is “Split decision”.

“The one on the left is the actual Herald front page. The one on the right is from the BBC website newspaper review section. It appears that the BBC have tampered with the headline”, the post sharing images of the two front pages claim. “@BBCNews can you explain why you have deliberately altered the original Herald front page.” (here)

While the BBC did publish the "Split decision” version in their Scottish newspaper review (here), they did not alter the headline.

Instead, the newspaper had different versions in different editions.

“We sent the original front page with Split Decision to the BBC reporter who runs #tomorrowspaperstoday on Twitter”, William Bain, Deputy Editor at The Herald, told Reuters in an email. “I then decided that the headline was too ambiguous”.

Bain said “Split decision” was intended to show that Scotland had decided to split from the United Kingdom.

But because some believed that it insinuated the result was close, when it wasn’t, the headline was changed to “Landslide” to make it less liable to misinterpretation.

VERDICT

False. The Herald changed the headline from “Split decision” to “Landslide”, not the BBC. The deputy editor of the newspaper said the alteration was made to make it less liable to misinterpretation.

