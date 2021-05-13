Fact Check-Beer garden brawl was filmed during a 2018 World Cup viewing, not the day coronavirus restrictions were eased in England

Footage of a mass brawl in a pub beer garden has been shared on social media alongside the false claim it was filmed the day pubs reopened in England.

On April 12, the day the video was uploaded, English pubs opened their doors to customers for the first time in months as COVID-19 restrictions were eased (here).

A clip shared more than 20k times on social media (here , here , here) shows tens of people involved in a fight in a pub beer garden. Patrons are seen punching and dragging each other to the ground as drinks are volleyed into the air.

“Pub beer gardens back open in England. Its good to see everything is back to normal in them”, the video has been captioned on Facebook.

Some users appeared to believe it was taken during the pandemic, leaving comments such as: “Its alright I've been vaccinated,” and: “Lockdowns got to their heads by the looks of it.” One person said: “How is this funny, it’s disgusting behaviour” (here).

The footage, however, is old and was taken many years prior.

Media outlets that reported on the fracas at the time (here, here), explain that the footage was taken during an England vs Colombia World Cup viewing in 2018.

VERDICT

False. The footage was not taken during the pandemic, but during a World Cup viewing in 2018.

