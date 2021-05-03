Fact Check-Ben & Jerry’s is not discontinuing vanilla ice cream to combat white supremacy

Posts claiming that ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s will be discontinuing its vanilla flavored ice cream to “combat white supremacy” are false. The company never released such a statement and the claim appears to have originated from a satirical Medium article.

Examples can be seen here and here .

One post reads: “THIS IS NOT A JOKE! Ben and Jerry’s will discontinue Vanilla Ice Cream To Combat “White Supremacy“.”

Some posts include a tweet allegedly posted by Ben & Jerry’s on June 2, 2020, visible here , that reads: “In the battle against white supremacy, systemic action is needed more than empty corporate virtue signaling. To that end, we are eliminating VANILLA from all of our products.” The tweet includes an image with the text “We must dismantle white supremacy.”

A similar tweet posted on June 2, 2020 (and at the same timestamp for Pacific time, 10:48 a.m.) on Ben & Jerry’s Twitter page here does show the same image about dismantling white supremacy. But, the tweet itself says: “The murder of George Floyd was the result of inhumane police brutality that is perpetuated by a culture of white supremacy.”

The statement about the murder of George Floyd is visible on the Ben & Jerry website here .

The fabricated tweet appears in a Medium article here. dated June 3, 2020 with the claim that the company will be discontinuing vanilla ice cream to combat white supremacy.

The article was published by Infinite Quark, described as satire on its about page here .

While the company is outspoken about various issues such as social justice, human rights and environmental protection, as seen www.benjerry.com/values , no such statement is visible on its website www.benjerry.com/whats-new# or its social media twitter.com/benandjerrys and here .

Sean Greenwood, public relations director for Ben & Jerry’s, confirmed to Reuters via email that the claim is false.

“We are not discontinuing vanilla,” Greenwood added. “We are trying to continue to support Black and Brown people and fight systemic oppression.”

Vanilla flavored ice cream is visible on their website, here .

VERDICT

False. Ben & Jerry’s will not be discontinuing its vanilla flavored ice cream to combat white supremacy. The claim originated from a satire article.

