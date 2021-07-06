Fact Check-Beyonce video likely features eyelid makeup effect

Posts are sharing a photograph or video of singer-songwriter Beyonce on stage where her eyes appear to be blank and claiming that she was possessed by a demon during a performance on stage. This claim is unfounded. Beyonce appears to be looking down in the moment, and her eyeshadow likely caused the illusion seen in the claims.

Examples can be seen here and here .

The text on one post reads: “For any Christian or person that listens or follows Beyoncé, watch this. The devil and his demons ain’t hiding no more yet we still fail to expose and recognize the works of darkness. The evil and demonic in Hollywood and music industry is REAL. Watch this for yourself! No matter what, Jesus is King!”

The video appears to come from a performance Beyonce did on the “On the Run II” tour in 2018 where she is dancing to the song “Everybody Mad” by OT Genasis ( here , here ).

Beyonce did the same dance sequence in the same outfit in various locations, examples here , here and here .

The posts include a video posted by a fan account here . The screenshot from the posts is visible towards the end of the video.

Although the video is grainy, a careful look makes it clear that the video doesn’t actually show her eyes in that moment – she is looking down and what is visible is her eyelids with eyeshadow on them. After this moment when her hair moves away from her face, her eyes are still looking downwards.

Closer up photos of her eyeshadow during the tour can be seen here , here and here .

The same illusion is visible in this meme here .

The claim seems to be related to the debunked and baseless QAnon conspiracy theory that powerful celebrities are a part of a child sex trafficking ring here .

VERDICT

Misleading. Beyonce was not possessed by a demon on stage – video likely features an effect of contrasting eyeshadow when eyes are shut.

