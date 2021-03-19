Fact Check-No evidence that Biden was using CGI or green screens while answering questions from reporters on March 16

Social media users have been sharing posts online with clips of President Joe Biden speaking to reporters and claiming that the glitches in the videos are proof that he is using CGI or a green screen. These claims are unfounded.

Examples can be seen here , here and here . One post’s description reads: “This is NOT Biden! CGI glitch, green screen fail. Watch his right hand and the microphone.”

The video featured in this claim was posted on Twitter on March 16, 2021 by The Hill here . Comments on the tweet include: “Did.....did his hand travel through the mic at the bottom of the screen? Lol. Anyone else see that?”, “Seriously y’all aren’t even trying at this point. How long has he been dead” and “I own a green screen and use it daily. That is a green screen effect. This is a doctored video 100%”.

The video showed Biden answering questions from reporters as he departed for a trip to Chester, Pennsylvania on March 16, 2021.

The posts include low quality videos, some slowed down, and screengrabs of the moment where Biden’s hand is shown in front of the two microphones closest to him. The low quality makes it appear as if there is a glitch.

A full video of the exchange by C-SPAN can be seen here .

A video from a different angle here by the Washington Post does not show a similar glitch.

BBC journalist Shayan Sardarizadeh debunked the claims in a tweet here , pointing to photos taken from different angles here .

Steve Herman, White House bureau chief for Voice of America, responded to the tweet here by saying: “I was the one holding the lighter-colored fuzzy microphone and thus literally in front of @POTUS on the South Lawn. It's all real. Who actually believes this 'faked moon landing' type nonsense and more importantly who is spreading it?”

Reuters photographer Tom Brenner who was present and took the photographs here and here confirmed that Biden walked up and answered questions from reporters in person.

Reuters previously debunked similar claims questioning the legitimacy of Biden’s presidency that stemmed from the QAnon conspiracy theory here .

VERDICT

False. There is no evidence that President Joe Biden used a green screen or CGI while taking questions from reporters on March 16.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .