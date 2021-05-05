Fact Check-President Biden did not sign 96 executive orders in his first three months in office

In his first 100 days in office, President Joe Biden has not signed 96 executive orders. According to FederalRegister.gov, part of the United States National Archives, the Biden Administration had published 42 executive orders by April 27, 2021.

Examples of claims on social media saying Biden signed 96 executive orders can be seen here and here .

Executive orders signed and published by the Biden Administration and any previous presidential administrations can be found here on the U.S. Federal Register.

As of May 4, the number of executive orders signed by Biden remains at 42.

The current list of executive orders within the federal register provides the title, date of presidential signature, publishing dates, and links that allow site users to read each executive order and review associated information. An example can be seen here , currently his most recent executive order published on April 27, 2021, for increasing the minimum wage for federal government contractors.

President Biden has signed more executive orders than former President Trump in his first 100 days of office. Compared to Biden’s 42, Trump’s executive order count at 100 days was 29. NPR reported that Biden’s was the highest executive order count dating back more than 70 years to President Truman, here .

Checkyourfact.com also published a fact check disputing this claim, visible here .

VERDICT

False. President Joe Biden has not signed 96 executive orders, rather 42, according to records maintained by the U.S. National Archives’ Federal Register website.

