Fact Check-A U.S. flag is not always on display when the president addresses the public; large U.S. flags were present at Biden press event in Geneva

A TikTok clip viewed over 54,000 times spreads the repeatedly debunked claim that U.S. president Joe Biden is a “fake president”. As evidence, the video shows images from a press conference in which no U.S. flag can be seen hanging behind Biden. This is untrue and has no basis. Biden is the president. American flags were on display at his press conference in Geneva. And flags are not needed to convey the president’s legitimacy.

Firstly, Biden is the legitimate president of the United States. As stated by article 2, section 1 of the U.S. constitution, the person with the greatest number of votes from the Electoral College shall be the president ( here ) and before he enters “on the Execution of his Office” he shall take the Oath of Office. The National Archives Electoral College Timeline of Events records the President-elect becomes the President of the United States at noon on Jan. 20, 2021 after taking the Oath of Office ( here ).

Biden received the most Electoral College votes, with 306 to Donald Trump’s 232, a result that was later certified by the U.S. congress ( here ). A video of Biden taking the Oath of Office at his inauguration on Jan. 20, can be seen here here.

The TikTok video here , which can also be seen on Instagram ( here ) features two images: a photograph of former president Donald Trump, at a press conference at the White House, with flags behind him (similar to the ones here ) and one of president Biden at a press conference on June 16, 2021 after the U.S.-Russia summit with Russia's President Vladimir Putin, in Geneva, Switzerland ( here ).

While the image included in the clip (see a similar frame here , at timestamp 25:02) does not show flags visible near Biden, Reuters photos show that there were actually two large U.S. flags displayed above and to either side of him, out of the frame of the video (see here). Part of one of the flags can be seen in the C-SPAN video clip of the press conference as Biden walks off the stage, at time stamp 32:56: here .

It is also false to suggest that a U.S. president requires American flags hanging behind him or her to prove legitimacy.

“The U.S. Flag Code certainly has no provisions for legitimizing or delegitimizing the president of the United States,” Scot Guenter, senior director of the Flag Research Center ( here ) told Reuters via email.

As explained in this report by the Congressional Research Service here, the U.S. Flag Code ( here ) “includes instruction and rules on such topics as the pledge of allegiance, display and use of the flag by civilians, time and occasions for display, position and manner of display, and how to show respect for the flag.”

Presidents often do have flags visible when speaking in public. In Biden’s first solo conference as president, on March 25, U.S. flags were displayed from staffs as can be seen here.

Reuters has previously debunked similar baseless claims that argue Biden is not the legitimate president here , here , here , here , here )

VERDICT

False. Joe Biden is the president of the United States. A U.S. flag does not need to be displayed every time a president speaks. Large flags were displayed above and to either side of Biden at his press conference in Geneva, although they were out of the frame of some images.

