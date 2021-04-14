Fact Check-Biden did not introduce Gun-Free School Zones Act of 1990

Taking a shot at Democrats who criticize the National Rifle Association, a photo incorrectly states that President Joe Biden introduced the Gun-Free School Zones Act of 1990 and then links the legislation to mass shootings. The claim is missing context. Biden, a Democrat, did not introduce the original bill or a later amended version when he served in the U.S. Senate in the 1990s. But the Gun-Free School Zones Act of 1990 was passed as part of a suite of legislation that Biden sponsored, known as the Crime Bill. The related claim about mass shootings is beyond the scope of this fact check.

“This is Joe Biden. In 1990 he introduced the Gun-Free School Zones Act of 1990,” the photo states. “Since then, 92% of large mass shootings have happened in Gun Free Zones. But Democrats blame the NRA.”

Wisconsin Senator Herb Kohl, a Democrat, introduced the gun-free zone legislation on Feb. 5, 1990 with one co-sponsor, Arizona Senator Dennis DeConcini, a fellow Democrat, congressional records here show. It was packaged with other smaller bills sponsored by a variety of lawmakers into the sweeping Crime Control Act of 1990 that was sponsored by Biden and passed the Senate on October 27, 1990, as shown here . As the chair of the Judiciary Committee at the time, then Senator Biden alone sponsored the crime bill.

Five years later Kohl introduced the Gun-Free Schools Act of 1995 in the Senate on June 7, 1995. Biden’s name does not appear among a list of its 10 co-sponsors from both parties in congressional records here . This version outlawed having guns that had been part of interstate commerce near a school, explicitly giving the federal government jurisdiction over firearms that would comport with the U.S. Constitution’s commerce clause. Congress passed this new version as a remedy to the Supreme Court ruling that the 1990 law was unconstitutional, as explained here .

Under the law a gun-free zone extends 1,000 feet from the grounds of a public, parochial and private school. ( here ). That captures areas within 0.19 miles (0.31 km), or about one city block, of a campus. Gun rights activists have said that this distance could lead to the prosecution of responsible gun owners who happen to live near schools. They say allowing guns in or near schools could also allow people to respond to mass shooters.

The second part of the claim is hard to check as it does not define “large mass shootings.”

As PolitiFact says here and the Washington Post here , there are no universal standard definitions of “mass shootings.” The federal government has defined “mass killing” as one with three or more deaths and “mass murder” as four or more.

Everytown, a leading gun safety group, defines mass shootings here as “any incident in which four or more people are shot and killed, excluding the shooter.” It has found that more than half of mass shootings occurred entirely in a person’s home for the decade starting in 2009 here .

Just as there is no agreed upon definition of “mass shooting,” there is no consensus as to what thresholds mark shootings as large, medium or small. The photo does not explain its criteria for a “large” mass shooting. It is impossible to say with accuracy, then, what percentage of “large mass shootings” over the last 31 years happened within Gun-Free School Zones.

Still, it is possible to look at the 10 largest mass shootings since the beginning of 1990, either by total victims or fatalities, and their local area. The shootings in gun-free school zones do not represent nearly all of the largest mass shootings in U.S. history in this case.

The Mother Jones Mass Shootings Database here shows that out of the 10 U.S. mass shootings with the most victims (both killed and injured) since the beginning of 1990, only one was at a site clearly fitting the definition of a federal Gun-free School Zone -- Columbine High School. In April 1990, six months before the 1990 crime bill became law, 13 people died and 24 were injured at the Colorado high school. Virginia Tech, where 32 were killed and 23 injured in 2007, had a gun-free policy of its own not related to the federal law ( here ). There do not appear to be schools within 1,000 feet of the other shooting sites when using the latitude and longitude coordinates from the Mother Jones database.

Ranking by fatalities adds the Sandy Hook Elementary (27 dead) and the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shootings (17 dead), both clearly in school zones, to the top 10 but drops Columbine. The 2009 shooting that took 14 lives at an American Civic Association in New York appears to be within the federally defined Guns-Free School Zone for Binghamton High School. There do not appear to be schools within 1,000 feet of the other most-fatal shooting sites.

VERDICT

Missing Context. Biden did not introduce the Guns-free Schools Zone Act of 1990, but the legislation was included in the crime bill he sponsored. It is not possible to verify claims about “large mass shootings.”

