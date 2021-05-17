Fact Check-Biden did not say Americans ‘don’t need guns and ammo’ in Congress address

Posts claiming that U.S. President Joe Biden said that Americans “don’t need guns and ammo” at his address to Congress are incorrect. Biden did indeed push for more controls but did not say those words attributed to him at any point in his speech. Instead, he called for a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

They copy a tweet on April 28, 2021 by the National Rifle Association (NRA) here , that reads: “When the President of the United States says you don’t need guns and ammo... YOU NEED GUNS AND AMMO. #PresidentialAddress”.

Biden’s address can be seen on C-SPAN here and a transcript is available from the New York Times here .

Biden mentions the Violence Against Women Act, which sought to keep guns away from known abusers, at the 55:15 mark here . At the 57: 35 mark, he calls for a ban on “ghost guns”: a reference to untraceable “homemade guns” that can be built from a kit and have no serial numbers (more here ).

At 58:35, Biden says: “We need more Senate Republicans to join the overall majority of Senate Democrat colleagues and close the loopholes required in background check purchases of guns. We need a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Don’t tell me it can’t be done. We did it before and it worked. Talk to most responsible hunters and gun owners. They’ll tell you there’s no possible justification for having 100 rounds in a weapon. You think they’re wearing Kevlar vests?”

Biden does not say at any point in the speech that “you don’t need guns and ammo” or that gun ownership should be forbidden outright. He calls for a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines specifically, in a call to curb gun violence.

In a speech on April 8, 2021 here , Biden explained similar gun violence prevention tactics, repeatedly saying that his recommendations do not impinge on the Second Amendment but are needed to prevent gun violence.

The NRA did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

VERDICT

Misleading. U.S. President Joe Biden did not say that Americans “don’t need guns and ammo” at his address to Congress. He spoke about gun violence prevention, including a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines but did not suggest guns should be banned outright.

