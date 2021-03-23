Fact Check-Biden and Harris did not fly together to Atlanta, Georgia on March 19, 2021

After U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris travelled to the state of Georgia on March 19, social media users shared posts claiming that Biden and Harris flew there together, saying that this is suspicious and raises questions about their legitimacy. A Reuters White House reporter and a Reuters photographer who were at the Air Base where Biden and Harris landed told the Fact Check team that Biden arrived on the presidential aircraft, Air Force One, and Harris arrived in Air Force Two.

The posts show a picture of Biden and Harris walking down the steps off Air Force One with captions including, “The rule is the Prez, and the Veep never travel together, for obvious reasons. Then why the hell is this happening? More importantly, why is no one saying anything about it??” (here) and “It is standard government procedure that the President and VP do not travel together, not even in the same car, which raises more questions as to their actual legitimacy!” (here).

Comments on the posts include, “Not our legal President or VP!” and “They are grooming Kamala to take over.”, as well as some suggesting that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is third in line to the presidency arranged for Biden and Harris to fly together: “Pelosi approves of this.”; “Nancy is making all the flight arrangements…”

In a visit to Georgia on March 19, Biden and Harris met with leaders and state lawmakers from the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community, which has been rattled by the murders of eight people, including six women of Asian descent in Atlanta, Georgia on March 16 (here).

The picture in the social media posts is a Reuters photo, visible here , with the caption “U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris disembark from Air Force One to travel to the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta, after they arrived at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia, U.S., March 19, 2021.”

The caption on another Reuters photo of Harris at the Dobbins Air Base that day, visible here , explains that it shows Harris disembarking from Air Force Two before driving to Air Force One to meet up with Biden. This image here from the Associated Press also shows Harris disembarking from Air Force Two.

Reuters White House reporter, Trevor Hunnicutt, who was at Dobbins Air Reserve Base and was with Biden all day, told the Fact Check team “Biden arrived on Air Force One, Harris on Air Force Two. She boarded Air Force One and they walked out together but she flew separately.”

Reuters photographer Leah Millis, who took the photo of Harris disembarking Air Force Two, also told the Fact Check team that Biden and Harris flew in separate planes and then Harris went over and boarded Air Force One for a bit before they moved on to the afternoon meetings.

Vice presidents have been previously pictured exiting Air Force One when they did not fly on Air Force One: former vice president Mike Pence can be seen exiting Air Force One with former president Trump in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in November 2018 (here , here), however, footage and reporting from WRCB Chattanooga explains that Pence arrived in advance of Trump on Air Force Two, as seen here .

Although it is not a written official rule, the President and Vice President do not fly together for security reasons (here , here , here). The White House, the Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment on details about this rule.

They have, however, travelled together on other modes of transport in the past. Hunnicutt told Reuters that during this recent trip to Georgia, Harris and Biden did share a car for part of the ride. A photo of Biden when he was vice president travelling in a car with former president Obama can be seen on the official Obama White House Flickr account here . Former president Bill Clinton and former vice president Al Gore travelled on a campaign bus tour together in August 1992 from Cleveland, Ohio to western New York, as seen at the 40 minute-mark here .

VERDICT

False. Reuters staff who were at the Air Base when Biden and Harris arrived confirmed Harris arrived on Air Force Two, not on Air Force One with Biden.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .