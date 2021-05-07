Fact Check-Biden ‘No one should have to choose between a job and a paycheck’ quote is missing context

An incomplete quote from U.S. President Joe Biden during his first address to Congress on April 28, is making rounds on social media. But Biden’s statement “No one should have to choose between a job and a paycheck” is missing context: footage of the moment shows that, while discussing medical and paid leave proposed in his new $1.8 trillion American Families Plan, he expressed people should not have to choose between working and taking care of themselves or their families.

The incomplete quote has spread in form of memes, videos and text posts.

By cutting what comes after his sentence, posts on social media suggest he was talking about having to choose between working and getting paid, which is misleading.

The footage ( youtu.be/TZANXb_6x0k?t=2914 ) and transcript ( here ) of his address show he was arguing that, without paid or medical leave, people have to choose between working and taking care of themselves or their families, and that people should not have to do that. He said:

“Third, the American Families Plan will finally provide up to 12 weeks of medical leave, paid medical leave. We’re one of the few industrial countries in the world — no one should have to choose between a job and a paycheck or taking care of themselves or their loved ones, or their parent or spouse or child.”

According to the White House’s factsheet here , the American Families Plan would guarantee 12 weeks of “paid parental, family, and personal illness/safe leave” by year 10 of the program and also assure that workers receive three days of bereavement leave a year starting in the first year.

The proposed plan, which would raise taxes on wealthy individuals to pay for initiatives shoring up lower-income families, also seeks to provide free meals to millions more low-income children ($45 billion), universal pre-kindergarden ($200) and free community college regardless of income ($109 billion), among other measures. Further reading about this can be found here .

