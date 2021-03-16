Fact Check-Biden’s March 11 address was not pre-recorded

The day after U.S. President Joe Biden delivered a live speech from the White House on the first anniversary of the U.S. COVID-19 lockdown on March 11, posts on Facebook claimed that his address had been pre-recorded. This claim is false.

In a speech from the White House Thursday, Biden said if Americans pulled together there could be a greater sense of normalcy - and some backyard barbecue parties with small groups - on the U.S. Independence Day holiday on July 4 (here).

Following the speech, posts on Facebook alleged that the president’s speech had been “pre-taped” and “pre-edited” ( here , here , here ).

As shown here in live footage provided by C-SPAN, an empty presidential podium in the White House East Room is on screen before Biden walks up to it around the 1:20 mark.

In addition, Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason attended the address (here), and tweeted live updates before, during and after Biden made his speech here , here and here .

Mason confirmed to the Fact Check team that he was present in the East Room, and that the address was, in fact, delivered live.

Reuters photographer Tom Brenner, who took photos of Biden during the speech ( here , here ), also confirmed that he was there that day in person with Biden and Mason, and that the photos he had captured were indeed taken during the March 11 speech.

The Reuters Fact Check team previously debunked social media claims that other speeches given by Biden were pre-recorded here , here and here .

VERDICT

False. President Biden’s March 11 address on the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic was given live. It not pre-recorded or edited before it aired.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .