Fact Check-Photo does not show Biden kneeling beside George Floyd’s son

Circulating on social media during the murder trial of former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin, an image of U.S. President Joe Biden kneeling before a Black child does not show him begging George Floyd’s son for forgiveness. The photo, taken in September 2020, shows Biden kneeling while speaking with a child named CJ Brown on a visit to Detroit, Michigan.

Posts making this claim can be found here and here .

The caption on one reads: ““U.S. President Joe Biden kneels down to beg George Floyd's son for forgiveness. The same kneeling position that killed Floyd. Minneapolis City Government awards Floyd's family $27 million, as alleged killers go on trial” (here).

Social media users have shared the image during the murder trial of former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin, who used his knee to pin a handcuffed Floyd, a Black man, to the ground for more than nine minutes last May (here).

The photo in question, available here , was taken by Reuters photographer Leah Millis on Sept. 9, 2020, while then-Democratic presidential nominee Biden was campaigning in Detroit.

The caption on the photo says: “Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to CJ Brown as he makes a brief stop at ‘Three Thirteen’ clothing store to buy a few items for his grandchildren while visiting Detroit, Michigan, September 9, 2020.”

Reuters Fact Check previously debunked claims that Biden was pictured kneeling in Pennsylvania in front of the U.S. flag when he was kneeling to speak to a child (here).

Reuters also disproved claims that then-candidate Biden was kneeling during the U.S. National Anthem during an event in Miami, Florida when he was posing for a group photo with a dance troupe (here).

The miscaptioned photo of Biden and Brown circulated in November 2020, with social media users describing the child as Floyd’s daughter (here). At the time, AFP did a fact check of the claims here .

It is true that Biden addressed Floyd’s six-year-old daughter, Gianna Floyd, in a video played at her father’s funeral in Houston on June 9, 2020 (here). In the video, Biden told Gianna, "You're so brave. Daddy's looking down he's so proud of you. I know you miss that bear hug, riding on his shoulders so you could touch the sky."

VERDICT

Miscaptioned. This image of then-presidential candidate Joe Biden kneeling while speaking to a child does not show him begging George Floyd’s son for forgiveness.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .