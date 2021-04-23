Fact Check-Joe Biden was not denied entry to the Pentagon 

Claims that U.S. President Joe Biden was denied entry to the Pentagon are false and originated from an unreliable website.

Examples can be seen here and here .

Some posts link to an article by Real Raw News archive.ph/2Vm6Y . The article claims it learned from an unnamed source that Biden was denied entry to the Pentagon on April 16, 2021.

The website includes a disclaimer in its about page realrawnews.com/about-us/ that reads: “Information on this website is for informational and educational purposes. Segments of this website may contain humor, parody, or satire. We have included this disclaimer for our protection, on the advice on legal counsel.”

The publication is rated as “questionable source” with “very low” factual reporting according to Media Bias / Fact Check, here .

According to Biden’s public schedule available on Factba.se factba.se/biden/calendar , the president was not scheduled to visit the Pentagon on April 16, 2021, when the posts claim his access was denied.

Jacqueline Yost, director of the corporate communications office at Pentagon Force Protection Agency, confirmed to Reuters via email that the “story is a fabrication.”

Reuters has previously debunked claims originating from Real Raw News, visible here and here , as well as similar claims questioning the legitimacy of Biden’s presidency that stemmed from the QAnon conspiracy theory here .

VERDICT

False. President Joe Biden was not denied entry into the Pentagon. The claim came from a source that has previously published false information.

