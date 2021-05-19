Fact Check-Altered image of Joe Biden and Jen Psaki

Posts showing a photograph of U.S. President Joe Biden appearing to grope White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has been altered to make it appear this way. The original photograph shows Biden with journalist Amie Parnes and his hands are placed lower on her waist.

Reuters Fact Check debunked another version of this photo here , where the original showing Parnes and Biden was edited to place Biden’s hands higher so as to appear on her breasts.

The altered photograph appears to come from satire news website World News Bureau in a fake article dating back to 2013 (here).

The photograph has continued to circulate online with many users believing that it is real. One comment reads, “handy man Joe no (expletive) child safe around this pervert.”

The original photograph shows Biden's hands on Parnes' waist. It was taken at a holiday party in 2013 and posted on Parnes' Facebook page (archive.ph/6oi9I)​.

The posts have now edited Psaki’s face onto the altered photo of Biden with Parnes.

Altered. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has been edited into an altered photograph of U.S. President Joe Biden and journalist Amie Parnes.

