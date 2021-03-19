Fact Check-No evidence Joe Biden made muddled quote about teaching a man how to fish

Social media users have been sharing posts online with an incoherent quote about teaching a man to fish attributed to President Joe Biden. There is no evidence Biden made this remark.

Examples can be seen here and here .

The quote reads: “Buy a man eat fish, he day, teach fish man, to a lifetime. – Joe Biden”

The quote seems to be a scrambled version of the well-known quote: “Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day, teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime.”

The posts appear to portray Biden as confused, incoherent, or unintelligent.

While some users commented claiming that the posts are satire, other comments on the posts include: “Words spoken from a demented brain”, “Just think he has the launch codes for nuclear weapons” and “Getting my Joe Biden decoder ring out....”.

Reuters could not find any record of Biden saying this quote. A Google search did not reveal any reports of Biden saying this.

The quotes do not exist on Biden’s Twitter page twitter.com/POTUS and twitter.com/JoeBiden or in ProPublica’s “Politwoops” archive, which tracks deleted tweets by public officials here .

The quote has been shared without attribution to Biden, examples here and here .

Fact Checkers USA Today, Associated Press, PolitiFact and Check Your Fact also concluded the quote was not made by Biden here , here , here and here .

VERDICT

False. There is no record of President Joe Biden saying the quote in the posts.

