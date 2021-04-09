Fact Check-Gallup says Biden’s approval rating is 54%, not 11%

Critics of President Joe Biden, a Democrat, are claiming that his approval rating is 11%, citing respected polling group Gallup as quoted by the conservative-leaning Daily Caller. This is false. In Gallup’s latest poll, conducted in the middle of March, Biden’s approval rating was 54%, a slight dip from 57% when he was inaugurated in January.

The poll is visible here .

One version of the photo shared on Facebook is accompanied by the simple statement “Duh.”

When polling just Republicans at the time of Inauguration Day, Gallup did find an 11% approval rating for Biden. That is a far different metric than the national approval rating. It looks only at one of the country’s two political parties and measures the opinion of people who likely voted for Biden’s opponent in the November election, former President Donald Trump, a Republican.

But is this the lowest approval rating ever of a U.S. president among the opposition party? Gallup’s own data suggests no. According to the same Gallup summary here , only 8% of Republicans currently approve of Biden’s job, compared to 94% of members of Biden’s Democratic Party. So, 11% is not a record low. Trump's approval rating with Democrats over his four years in office dropped as low as 2% and never went above 14%, according to Gallup ( here ).

No other recent poll puts Biden’s national approval rating below 47%. A Quinnipiac University Poll conducted in February also found that only 11% of Republicans approve of Biden’s job barely three months into his term, but 49% of Americans approve of how he is performing his job, as shown here .

The data site FiveThirtyEight fivethirtyeight.com/ , a division of Nielsen Research, averages presidential polls and compares Biden to former occupants of the White House, going back to former President Harry S. Truman, also a Democrat. As the charts here show, at this point in time in their administrations only Trump and fellow Republican Gerald Ford had a lower polling average than Biden, with Democrat Bill Clinton performing marginally better than Biden.

VERDICT

False. Biden’s approval rating is not 11% in the Gallup poll or any other poll.

