Fact Check-Biden’s reflection does not show Trump or prove Biden was digitally edited into the Oval Office

Posts are sharing a photograph of U.S. President Joe Biden in the oval office and saying the reflection in the window shows former president Donald J. Trump and that Biden has been edited into the photograph and is not truly president. This claim is false.

Examples can be seen here and here .

The text on one post reads: “Biden’s photoshop game is WHACK! So Joe posted this on his IG yesterday... Is this really WTF we doin now? That plainly shows Donald Trump in the reflection on the window... And that phone is pretty far from your ear, Crazy Joe... Wtf are you really doin in the white house? Smfh”

The original photograph was posted by Biden on his Twitter page here and Instagram page here on June 22, 2021, with the description: “Today, @SenSchumer and I held our latest strategy call on getting the For the People Act to my desk. Democrats are united and committed to passing this landmark legislation to protect voting rights, ensure the integrity of our elections, and repair and strengthen our democracy.”

The windows behind him shows several reflections of the back of Biden’s head. There is no evidence that Biden was edited into the image. His hair, collar, and phone held up to his ear are visible in the reflections.

Reuters photos of Biden in the oval office can be seen here , here , here , here and here .

A video of Biden in the oval office can be seen here .

Biden, not Trump, is the legitimate president of the United States. As stated by article 2, section 1 of the U.S. constitution, the person with the greatest number of votes from the Electoral College shall be the president ( here ) and before he enters “on the Execution of his Office” he shall take the Oath of Office. The National Archives Electoral College Timeline of Events records the President-elect becomes the President of the United States at noon on Jan. 20, 2021 after taking the Oath of Office ( here ).

Biden received the most Electoral College votes, with 306 to Donald Trump’s 232, a result that was later certified by the U.S. congress ( here ). A video of Biden taking the Oath of Office at his inauguration on Jan. 20, can be seen here and here .

VERDICT

False. U.S. President Joe Biden was not edited into this photograph.

