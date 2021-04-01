Fact Check-Fabricated Joe Biden tweet about minorities using the internet

Social media users have been sharing a screenshot of an alleged tweet by U.S. President Joe Biden which says minorities can’t correctly use computers because they lack the “resources”, “education” and “commitment to their communities.” This tweet appears to have been fabricated.

At a Town Hall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Feb. 17, 2021 while speaking about addressing lower vaccine uptake among Black and Hispanic communities, Biden said, “The other part — portion is, a lot of people don’t know how to register. Not everybody in the community — in the Hispanic and the African American community, particularly in rural areas that are distant and/or inner-city districts — know how to use — know how to get online to determine how to get in line for that COVID vaccination at the Walgreens or at the particular store. So we’re also — I’ve committed to spend a billion dollars on public education to help people figure out how they can get in there.” This can be seen in a White House transcript here and in a video of the event here .

The alleged tweet, which appears to be posted at 3:53 p.m. on Feb. 18 by the account @JoeBiden, reads, “My comment regarding minorities not being able to use the internet was taken out of context. It’s not they don’t know how to use it it’s just that they don’t know any better. Those people don’t know about computers because they lack the resources, education and their overall commitment in their communities. It’s not that they’re dumb it’s just they don’t like to do anything. Hope this clears that up.” Examples of posts sharing a screenshot of the tweet can be seen here , here , here and here with captions including, “This is more racist than his previous statement about minorities” and “Lifelong racist.”

All of the tweets from @JoeBiden have a flag under his handle and the words, “United States government official”, as seen twitter.com/JoeBiden , but the alleged tweet does not have this marker.

Reuters found no record of this tweet. Reuters looked through Biden’s tweets from both his accounts (@JoeBiden and @POTUS) on Feb. 18 (twitter.com/JoeBiden , twitter.com/POTUS/) and did not find the alleged tweet. A keyword search in both of Biden’s Twitter accounts using phrases from the alleged tweet also brought no results (here , here , here). Politwoops, a project by ProPublica that archives deleted tweets from politicians, also shows no record of the alleged tweet, indicating it was likely fabricated (here).

Reuters could find no record of Biden having made these remarks on his Facebook or Instagram accounts either (www.instagram.com/potus/?hl=en , here , www.facebook.com/joebiden , www.facebook.com/POTUS , here , here).

Reuters could not find any evidence of Biden having made these remarks in any media reports, nor on the White House website (here) , which archives statements, releases, speeches and remarks made by Biden and his administration (www.whitehouse.gov/?s=dumb , here).

The White House did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Reuters debunked another fabricated Biden tweet in February 2021 (here).

VERDICT

False. There is no evidence that Biden ever said these remarks about minorities’ use of the internet and computers.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .