Fact Check-Joe Biden saying veterans ‘get enough handouts’ comes from satire site

Posts containing a fabricated quote attributed to President Joe Biden about veterans originated from a satire article. Users on social media, however, are taking the claim seriously.

Examples can be seen here , here and here .

The posts show an article with the headline: “Biden to cut benefits for veterans, ‘They get enough handouts.’”

A Google search of the text brings up an article here by the satirical website “America’s Last Line of Defense” with the same headline.

The website describes itself (here) as part of a “network of parody, satire, and tomfoolery.” The page also says that “everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined.” Other websites within the America’s Last Line of Defense network include DailyWorldUpdate.us , BustaTroll.org and TatersGonnaTate.com .

Reuters could not find any record of Biden saying anything like this quote. A Google search did not reveal any credible news reports.

The quote does not exist on Biden’s Twitter pages ( twitter.com/POTUS and twitter.com/JoeBiden ) or in ProPublica’s “Politwoops” archive, which tracks deleted tweets by public officials here .

Reuters previously debunked another claim that Biden would “defund” the Department of Veteran Affairs here , also intended as satire and stemming from the “America’s Last Line of Defense” website.

A page on Biden’s presidential campaign website (joebiden.com/veterans/) outlines his plans to support veterans.

In January, Biden signed an executive order to delay veteran affairs debt collections (here); this month, the administration restored the POW-MIA flag atop the White House, honoring missing war veterans (here).

VERDICT

False. Biden’s quote on veterans getting “enough handouts” stems from a satire publication.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .