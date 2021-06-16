Fact Check-Biden and Harris have not been out of the U.S. at the same time

June 16 (Reuters) - Joe Biden and Kamala Harris both took their firsts international trips in June 2021: Biden embarked on an eight-day trip to the UK, Belgium and Switzerland, while Harris visited Guatemala and Mexico.

But, contrary to what posts shared over 3,000 times on social media claim, the two were not both out of the country at the same time.

Most iterations read: “With both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris out of the country, now would be a perfect time to close our borders.”

The claim, which has been circulating since at least June 10 according to the earliest iterations Reuters could find ( here , here ), can be seen on Facebook ( here , here , here ) and Twitter ( here , here ).

KAMALA HARRIS

The Vice-President’s first trip overseas focused on economic development, climate and food insecurity and women’s issues, White House officials said ( here ).

She departed for Guatemala on June 6, from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland ( here , here , here ). Her visit included a meeting with Guatemalan president Alejandro Giammattei ( here ) and meetings with entrepreneurs and civil society leaders ( reut.rs/2TANixk ).

On June 8, Harris flew to Mexico ( here , here ) where she joined Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador for a bilateral meeting ( here , here , here ) and met with female entrepreneurs ( here , here ).

She departed for the U.S. that same day as can be seen in Reuters photos ( here , here ). Harris has been in the United States since. Footage of her in the country the following days can be seen here , here , here , here , here ).

BIDEN

On June 9, a day after Vice President Harris returned from her trip, Joe Biden and wis wife, Jill, departed for their first international stop: the UK.

“This is my first overseas trip as president of the United States. I’m heading to the G7, then the NATO ministerial and then to meet with Mr. Putin to let him know what I want him to know,” Biden said, drawing cheers from the troops at a British air base.

Reuters coverage can be seen here here.

A break-down of the events scheduled for president Biden’s June 9-16 trip can be found here. It included meetings with NATO, the G7 and European leaders, as well as his first meeting since taking office with Russian president Vladimir Putin ( here ).

Sabrina Singh, Deputy Press Secretary for the Vice President, also confirmed to Reuters these claims are “not true.”

VERDICT

False. Biden and Harris were not both out of the U.S. at the same time. Harris returned form her first overseas trip on June 8, while Biden departed for the U.K. the following day.

