Fact Check-Bill Barr was not arrested, claims stem from hoax article

Claims that former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr was arrested and convicted by the military are false. A website previously exposed for regularly publishing false claims for education and entertainment purposes is responsible for naming Barr as the latest arrest hoax target.

An example of a post misleading users with the claim “Military convicts Bill Barr” paired with a photo of Barr is visible here . A Facebook post here bears a caption reading, in part, “It’s official, folks. Bill Barr faced a military tribunal earlier today and was convicted of treason. He was sentenced to death by execution.”

The claims likely stem from an article titled “Military Convicts William Barr,” seen archived archive.is/q6iw3 by Real Raw News, published on June 27, 2021.

Other debunked stories posted on Real Raw News include hoax trials or tribunals at Guantanamo Bay.

Part of the article reads, “On June 21, the Office of Military Commissions convicted former Attorney General William Barr on charges of treason, buttressing Donald J. Trump’s assertion that Deep State operatives had infiltrated nearly every crevice of his administration.”

The article’s mention of the “Deep State” suggests a reference to the QAnon conspiracy theory. This often alludes to “a secret campaign” allegedly being waged by former US President Donald Trump against a sex trafficking ring that includes prominent Democrats, Hollywood elites, and “deep state” allies. Reuters’ reporting on “Q” can be seen here .

Real Raw News is classified as a satire website (here) by Media Bias/Fact Check, a website with a mission “to educate the public on media bias and deceptive news practices.”

The satire website openly states in their ‘About Us’ section (realrawnews.com/about-us/) that “Information on this website is for informational and educational and entertainment purposes. This website contains humor, parody, and satire. We have included this disclaimer for our protection, on the advice on legal counsel.”

Bill Barr has recently made headlines ahead of the release of a book by ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl. Barr can be heard in recent interviews with Karl here .

A Reuters request for comment from the U.S. Justice Department was not immediately returned.

VERDICT

False. Bill Barr was not arrested by the military and convicted. Reports come from a known satire website.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .