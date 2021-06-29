Fact Check-False article about Bill Clinton on trial at Guantanamo Bay

A video narration allegedly covering a tribunal of former president Bill Clinton at Guantanamo Bay is false. Instead, the content is a verbatim reproduction of an article from Real Raw News, a website which has carried articles that Reuters has repeatedly debunked and which says “contains humor, parody, and satire.” Bill Clinton is not facing a tribunal at Guantanamo Bay.

One post visible here features users accepting the content as fact, commenting, “When it all comes out! Hope everyone will wake up and see!!!”

Others were not convinced and asked: “Where is the proof? Media isn’t all truthful. Show me the definite proof.“ Another Facebook post (here) links to content on Rumble (here) .

The source of the report about Clinton is an article published on RealRawNews.com, seen archived archive.is/icd0t . The story includes excerpts like: “William Jefferson Clinton’s military tribunal at Guantanamo Bay began on Friday, following a three-day delay caused by a female panelist whose amorous display of affection toward the former president shocked the Office of Military Commissions.”

The article provides no evidence of the alleged military tribunal of the 42nd President of the United States.

Content from Real Raw News has been debunked by Reuters multiple times; examples are visible here , here , and here .

The website openly states in their ‘About Us’ section (here) that “Information on this website is for informational and educational and entertainment purposes. This website contains humor, parody, and satire. We have included this disclaimer for our protection, on the advice on legal counsel.”

If a trial of a former U.S. president was taking place this would have been covered widely in mainstream media outlets. A recent search (bit.ly/3qDO8FR) for a Bill Clinton military tribunal reflects no such event.

Angel Urena, a spokesperson for President Clinton told Reuters via email that there is “simply no truth behind this.”

Bill Clinton appeared on June 24, 2021 on Late Night with Seth Meyers, seen here in a YouTube clip from the NBC show.

VERDICT

False. Bill Clinton is not at Guantanamo Bay facing a military tribunal; video reports circulating the claim are false.

