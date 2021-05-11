Fact Check-Bill Cosby has not been released from prison

A photo shared across social media celebrating the release of actor and comedian Bill Cosby from prison is misleading. Bill Cosby remains incarcerated in a Pennsylvania prison, and Reverend Jesse Jackson has not negotiated the dismissal of the fallen actor’s felony sexual assault convictions or secured a release from prison as some posts suggest.

The photo featured in social media posts comes from a YouTube video titled “Bill Cosby All Charges Dropped & Thanks Jesse Jackson For His Early Release.” The video can be seen here . While its title alone is misleading, its content does not say that Cosby was actually released from prison, but rather recounts the opinion voiced by Reverend Jesse Jackson calling for Cosby’s release because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Comments under the isolated screenshots being shared on Facebook express relief and gratitude in response to the false claim of Cosby’s release.

As of May 10, 2021, William “Bill” Henry Cosby Jr remains listed as an inmate within the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections. An inmate search within the state’s prisoner database returns current information and a photo of the 83-year-old and can be seen on page 2 here .

Cosby was convicted in 2018 of a 2004 sexual assault and was sentenced to 3-10 years in prison. Reuters coverage of the trial and sentencing can be seen here .

According to a December 29, 2020 article here by the Philadelphia Tribune which is referenced in the YouTube video, Jesse Jackson did advocate Cosby’s release, citing health concerns amid the pandemic. Cosby’s status as a sex offender, however, makes him ineligible for early release.

VERDICT

False. Photographs and screenshots from a YouTube video claiming charges against Bill Cosby have been dismissed and that Cosby has been released from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections are false. The 83-year-old comedian and actor remains incarcerated.

