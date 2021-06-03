Fact Check-False claims of U.S. military arresting Dr Birx stem from hoax article

American physician and White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator under President Donald Trump Dr Deborah Birx has not been arrested, as some social media posts claim. A screenshot being shared shows a story featured on an untrustworthy website that publishes satirical articles.

One popular post with over 9,000 likes on Instagram can be seen here . The post has a screenshot with text that reads, “U.S. Military Arrests Dr. Deborah Birx” published on May 29, 2021.

The photograph and headline correspond to an article on “Real Raw News”, (archived here: here).

Reuters Fact Check has previously debunked similar false claims made by Real Raw News here , here , here and here .

The website includes a disclaimer in its “about” page (here) that reads: “Information on this website is for informational and educational purposes. Segments of this website may contain humor, parody, or satire. We have included this disclaimer for our protection, on the advice of legal counsel.”

The article’s mention of the “Deep State” suggests a connection to the QAnon conspiracy theory. This often alludes to “a secret campaign” being allegedly waged by U.S. President Donald Trump against a sex trafficking ring that includes prominent Democrats, Hollywood elites and “deep state” allies (here).

The publication is rated as a “questionable source” with “very low” factual reporting according to Media Bias / Fact Check, here .

A Duty Officer at the Department of Defense confirmed to Reuters by email that the story was false.

VERDICT

False. Reports that Deborah Birx has been arrested stem from a website that publishes stories which ”may contain humor, parody, or satire” and that has featured in many fact checks in the past.

