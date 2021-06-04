Fact Check-Gates Foundation employee is not Deborah Birx’s daughter

A Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation employee by the name of Laura Birx is not related to White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator under President Donald Trump, Dr Deborah Birx, contrary to what posts online say.

An Instagram post visible here says, “Well look at those ties… Deborah Birx’s daughter works for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.” It then links to a LinkedIn profile for a Laura Birx, and features a photograph of Deborah Birx speaking at the White House.

While there is a Gates Foundation employee by this name on LinkedIn (here), the familial relation is unfounded. Andrew Estrada, Communications Officer at the Foundation told Reuters the claim circulating on social media is false.

Deborah Birx has two adult daughters from her first marriage (here), but they are named Devynn and Danielle Birx-Raybuck ( here , here ).

Heavy fact-checked the same claim when it began circulating in April 2020, here .

VERDICT

False. An employee at the Gates Foundation sharing a surname with Dr Deborah Birx is not her daughter.

