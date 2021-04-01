Fact Check-Posts falsely claim Black Lives Matter and Antifa disappeared in March 2021

Shared tens of thousands of times, a meme circulating on social media in March 2021 alleges the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement and the left-wing anti-fascist movement Antifa disappeared because “they stopped getting paid to show up.” Echoing allegations of conspiracy theories linked to these two organizations, the allegation is baseless. As of this article’s publishing, the BLM movement has been active on social media and at in-person protests. Anti-fascist demonstrators also this week counterprotested a right-wing caravan in Salem, Oregon.

A Facebook post posted on March 21, 2021 shared over 46,800 times can be seen here . Other iterations can be seen here and here .

These claims echo conspiracy-linked narratives that Antifa and BLM are not real movements, but actors or a façade for greater occult forces. Previous Reuters fact checks debunking similar such claims can be seen here and here .

Reuters Fact Check addressed similar posts on social media that falsely claimed in December 2021 that BLM had disappeared after the presidential election (here).

BLACK LIVES MATTER ACTIVITY SINCE THE ELECTION

The summer of 2020 saw the United States’ biggest protests for racial justice and civil rights in a generation, giving a global profile to the BLM movement. The protests were sparked on May 25 by the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes (here).

Since March 7, 2021, a day before the trial of Derek Chauvin began, the former Minneapolis police officer facing murder and manslaughter charges for the death of Floyd, protestors have demonstrated in downtown Minneapolis, some holding BLM banners (youtu.be/OmxY88EB7aQ , youtu.be/aENCw_E8VWo , youtu.be/VEXEBk7W2GU). Reuters coverage of Chauvin’s trial can be seen here and here .

Leaders of the movement in Los Angeles also publicly responded to a City Council report on March 16, that said the police had deployed “shadow teams” of undercover officials during the protests of the summer of 2021, to monitor demonstrators (here , here).

BLM has also been active on their social media (www.twitter.com/Blklivesmatter , here , here) and website (blacklivesmatter.com/news/).

ANTIFA

Antifa is an amorphous movement whose adherents oppose people or groups they consider authoritarian or racist, according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which monitors extremists. Antifa aims to “intimidate and dissuade racists,” but its aggressive tactics, including physical confrontations, can create “a vicious, self-defeating cycle of attacks, counter-attacks and blame,” the ADL said (here).

On March 28, local media reports said that over 150 anti-fascist protesters gathered at Oregon’s Capitol in a counter-demonstration to the right-wing “Freedom Rally” caravan (here , here ).

The Oregon State Police said on Facebook (here 0=AZV0LwglAkSHngBddpAggKpaadehoXO2cTk9ske9mQCYbue5Wjy_g7SeUNjxuaa_dM5Db-Zis_r855I2NNBIIDWsyJNr6PA3LaTN5pHfFFj42ynq4Z5f8rgoy1PGbaDJeixDPAF9Gu7izuDCFlDFj2tc&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R) that the counterprotest named “Fascist Free 503” appeared on social media as a response to the “Freedom Rally”, announced in February. As of March 30, four individuals had been arrested as on “charges related to criminal activity during the event.”

On Jan. 20, anti-government and anti-fascist protesters in Portland and Seattle vandalized a Democratic Party office and other buildings and scuffled with police, protesting against President Joe Biden’s inauguration (here).

VERDICT

False. Black Lives Matter and Antifa have not disappeared as of March 30, 2021.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .