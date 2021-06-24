Fact Check-UK tender for a ‘body storage service’ replaces an existing contract; it is not related to the vaccine or the pandemic

Screenshots of a tender for a “temporary body storage service” from an English council are being used by social media users as evidence that the government expects the COVID-19 vaccine to kill a large number of people. This is not true.

Westminster City Council told Reuters that the tender replaces an existing contract and is not linked to vaccines or the pandemic.

In June, a contract (here) was posted by Westminster City Council for the provision of “temporary body storage facilities to house deceased in the event of an excess deaths situation” for London.

Screenshots of the notice have been shared on social media (here and here) alongside suggestions that the government expects the vaccine to cause a large number of deaths.

“The government have a tender out for a building firm to build a HUGE TEMPORARY BODY STORAGE... Are loads of people about to die from an experimental jab??” one such post reads.

However, the contract has nothing to do with the vaccine, but simply replaces a similar contract that is about to expire.

“As the authority responsible for mortality management across the capital, Westminster on behalf of London, has to make sure appropriate plans are in place for managing excess deaths in a dignified and respectful manner,” a spokesperson for Westminster Council told Reuters via email.

“This procurement process will replace an existing contingency planning contract which is due to expire, and is not a response to specific circumstances.”

The council said that the resources set aside for this contract are in line with previous contracts of this nature, and to “ensure that London is prepared” to deal with a range of circumstances.

VERDICT

Missing context. While the tender is real, it is not linked to the vaccine or the current pandemic. Westminster Council told Reuters it replaces a similar contract that is due to expire.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here.