Fact Check-Photo showing alleged aftermath of a bombing in Bolton is part of a film set 

A photo of a film set has misled numerous Facebook users into believing a bomb has exploded in Bolton.

The image, posted on April 20, shows a cordoned-off area on Corporation Street, along with an ambulance, a forensics van and a person in a blue paper boiler suit and mask (here). It’s captioned: “Bomb gone off in bolton town center [sic]” with two light-hearted emojis.

While the original user intended the post to be a joke, his photo has since been shared hundreds of times and has received multiple comments that reveal some people have interpreted it seriously.

“Why are people putting laughing emojis very sick individuals,” asked one person. Another added: “Bomb gone off and yet people just stud [sic] there watching.”

However, the photo does not show the aftermath of bomb explosion; it is part of a TV film set. Filming of the second series of BBC forensic drama Traces has been reported in local press, including photos of the same location (here).

VERDICT

Missing context. The photo shows filming of a TV series. The Facebook user intended his post about the scene to be a joke.

