Fact Check-Poster about a woman breathing dust created by artist

A poster showing photographs of an older woman and explaining that she breathes dust was created by artist and comedian Alan Wagner.

Examples can be seen here and here .

The text on the poster reads: “WARNING: I BREATHE DUST. I put all kinds of dust in a bag and breathe it. It makes me feel like Super Woman. WARNING: I do this. GIVE ME A CALL if you have dust for me to breathe or Convince me to stop. Either way I’d love to receive your call.”

The posts gathered mixed reactions from users, with some comments including: “Sounds like someone is trying to kill themselves. Sad,” “Some people are desperate for company. There are a lot of lonely people out there,” and “This confused me.”

The same poster appears on the Instagram page of artist and comedian Alan Wagner (here) with the description: “I worry about the health effects of her hobby... (made for @superdeluxe).”

A shirt with the poster on it is sold on Wagner’s website (www.truewagner.com/product).

Another poster features the same older woman and has the text “BATHE IN MY MILK”, visible www.truewagner.com/folio-milk . The BBC interviewed Wagner about the meaning of the poster as well as other posters he created, here .

Wagner told the BBC: “Generally it’s supposed to be a viscerally upsetting, confusing thing. We like to make projects that reside between reality and absurdity and make you question what you believe is normal. We like to blur the line between what’s real and what’s constructed.”

Wagner did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Wagner also created a poster about a “5G horse” appearing on a lawn, which was debunked by fact checkers Snopes (here) and Lead Stories (here), after users believed it to be true.

VERDICT

Missing context. The poster was created by artist and comedian Alan Wagner.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .